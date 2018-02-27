Visual Arts Preview: March 1, 2018

Unfolding Accordion-Fold Books at Villa Terrace

You’d be forgiven for thinking that art collecting is the province of the grotesquely wealthy—for instance, the Saudi prince with nearly half a billion dollars to spend on Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi. That collector made headlines, but art collecting comes in many forms and is often driven by a passion for the overlooked provinces of the art world.

For “FOLD,” opening March 1 at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, curator Annemarie Sawkins organized an exhibition of accordion-fold books, from the 1970s through the present, from the extensive collection of artist publications assembled by Stephen Perkins, artist and senior academic curator of art at UW-Green Bay. The zig-zag layout of accordion-fold books presents artists with a panoramic canvas rich in possibilities for sculptural invention.

On Thursday, March 22 at 7 p.m., Max Yela, Head of the Special Collections Department at the UW-Milwaukee Libraries, will present a selection from UWM’s book-arts collections to illustrate the expressive potential of accordion-fold books.

Call For Muralists

Black Cat Alley

N. Farwell Avenue between Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place

Black Cat Alley, Milwaukee’s premier destination for sanctioned street art, is seeking an artist of vision and ambition to create a mural that will “inspire and delight” on a north-facing segment of the Oriental Theatre’s hindquarters. The wall’s previous mural, Adam Stoner’s Devontay, which depicted an African American man in an orange prison jumpsuit, was irremediably defaced in 2017, presumably a consequence of neither inspiring nor delighting. Artists or collectives may only submit one proposal in the form of a color sketch of the design drawn to scale and fitting the 12-foot-wide-by-34-foot-high wall. Friday, March 9 is the deadline for proposals, which are to be submitted online at wallpapered.city/submissions.

“100 Lullabies (Lullaby Songs for Refugees)”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

273 E. Erie St.

“100 Lullabies (Lullaby Songs for Refugees),” taking place from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, is a program associated with “Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition,” on view in MIAD’s Frederick Layton Gallery through March 10. In keeping with the exhibition’s goal of eliciting empathy in its viewers, “100 Lullabies (Lullaby Songs for Refugees)” is an experimental storytelling event conducted by artists who grew up during war in the Middle East. The audience will be invited to participate by recording a lullaby for children affected by war.