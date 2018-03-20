Visual Arts Preview: March 22, 2018

Cathy Martin’s ‘eye(scapes)’ and Michael Noland’s ‘Under a Falling Sky’ at Tory Folliard Gallery

Closing in on its 30th anniversary this July, the Tory Folliard Gallery shows no signs of slowing down. The gallery presents two new exhibitions opening on Saturday, March 24.

Viewed without context, Cathy Martin’s landscape paintings astound with their remarkable photo-realism. They appear all the more remarkable upon learning that the Wisconsin artist is self-taught and mastered the depiction of morning fog and wispy clouds through inborn ingenuity.

Michael Noland’s gouache on paper paintings blend nocturnal hues, repeating forms and graphic lines to evoke comparisons with tribal art, psychedelia and surrealism. Noland favors animals and insects for his subject matter, delighting in snails’ shells, peacocks’ plumes and other instances of symmetry in nature.

An opening reception for the exhibitions will take place from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. “Under a Falling Sky” and “eye(scapes)” are on view through April 14.

Call for Entry: “A Force of Nature”

Gallery 218

207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 218

Are you an abstract artist? Do you have two x chromosomes? If so, consider submitting your work to Gallery 218 for “A Force of Nature,” a juried exhibition highlighting women artists working in abstraction, which will open on Spring Gallery Night, April 20. Works in all media are welcome so long as they are original, abstract and created by a female artist. There is a $30 entry fee for one to three works, which will hopefully be nullified by the sale of work. Contact Judith Hooks at jhha23@usa.net for more information and the entry form. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, April 7.

“Expansive Threads”

Latino Arts

1028 S. Ninth St.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Latino Arts is proud to present “Expansive Threads,” an exhibition of Latin American female artists who incorporate fiber arts into their work. Beside ethnicity and sex, these artists are united by their non-traditional approaches to fiber art, which involve uncommon materials and forms of presentation. An opening reception will be held on Friday, March 23 at 5 p.m. “Expansive Threads” is on display through June 9.