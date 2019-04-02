Visual Arts Preview: April 4-10, 2019

“(re) Visions: words into pictures, pictures into words” April 4-May 22 Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave.

April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate, Shorewood Public Library presents collaborative art titled “(re) Visions: words into pictures, pictures into words,” by photographer Karen Peugh and poet CJ Muchhala. “(re) Visions” features poems inspired by photographs and vice versa. Peugh’s and Muchhala’s intent is to expand the meaning of both pictures and words; the pictures are not illustrations, and the poems are not descriptions. The 11 photographs and 10 poems speak to a variety of subjects, from humans’ interactions with Lake Michigan to a child’s view of her grandmother. A reception and poetry reading takes place there on Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about this and other events at the Shorewood Public Library, visit their website at shorewoodlibrary.org.

“MKE Influencers” April 6-June 1 Var West Gallery 423 W. Pierce St.

“Every once in a while, we need to reflect on who we are and who positively impacts our art community. With this exhibition, I wanted to celebrate the energy and dedication these individuals bring to building Milwaukee’s creative culture,” explains curator Josh Hintz about “MKE Influencers.” This group exhibition features 38 Milwaukee artists who have made considerable achievements and contributions within their respective fields. Each artist herein exhibits one work; the sum total represents nearly every field within the visual arts. The exhibit delivers a multitude of disciplines, objects and aesthetics, as well as artistic backgrounds, histories and identities. For more information, visit varwestgallery.com.