Visual Arts Preview: May 3, 2018

Kohler Arts Center Program Seeks Artists-In-Residence

Are you an artist enamored with the expressive potential of clay and cast metal but without access to the expensive infrastructure necessary to realize your ambitious aspirations? If so, consider applying for a residency with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Arts/Industry Program, which grants up to 12 artists three months of untrammeled access to the Pottery and Foundry areas of the Kohler Company factory. Applicants need not have previous experience with clay or cast metal, simply a vision for the work that they would like to do under the aegis of the Arts/Industry Program. The artists-in-residence will receive 24-hour access to studio space, materials, use of equipment, technical assistance, photographic services, housing, round-trip transportation and a modest weekly stipend.

Applications are due by May 31 and must include 20 images of the artist’s work, a resumé/CV, a brief project proposal, images supporting the project proposal and four professional references. More information and the application itself can be found at jmkac.submittable.com/submit.

Tosa Pop-Up Shop

Big Head Brewing Co.

6204 W. State St.

The third annual Tosa Pop-Up Shop sprouts briefly into existence on Saturday, May 5, from 1-5 p.m. at Big Head Brewing Co. A slew of 14+ local artists and makers will be on hand with their bespoke wares, running the gamut from upcycled art, matchbook art and organic soap to truffles, fused glass and vintage décor. The Pop-Up Shop is serendipitously scheduled for the week before Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 13), an ideal opportunity to select something special for Mumsy while sipping something special from Big Head Brewing.

“Art & Design BFA Exhibition and BA Project Session” and “Design and Visual Communication BFA Senior Design Capstone Showcase”

Kenilworth Square East

1925 E. Kenilworth Place

Let’s be honest: Objectively speaking, K-12 school plays are usually pretty bad, which is not to deny the charm of a spotlight on one’s own child. You don’t have to be related to graduates of UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, on the other hand, to appreciate their work, which is showcased in two end-of-the-semester exhibitions. Stop by the galleries of Kenilworth Square East, May 3-19 to greet graduating seniors at the beginning of great careers.