Visual Arts Preview: Nov. 7-13, 2019

League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition Nov. 9-Dec. 31 Frank L. Weyenberg Library 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon

A group of painters and printmakers from the League of Milwaukee Artists (LMA) will have works on exhibit in this new show. The artists are Tom Smith, Susan Steinhafel, Jolie Collins, Jack Pachuta, Jeff Klaiber, Erin Callahan Blum, Mauree Childress and Michelle Savas Thompson. The opening reception (Saturday, Nov. 9 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.) includes refreshments. LMA Artists Week is Nov. 10-16; during this week, those attending the exhibition can enjoy demonstrations and hobnob with the artists (registration is required; call 262-242-2593, ext. 320).

“Vet Night of the Arts” Monday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. Wartburg Theatre 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha

The fourth annual Carthage College “Vet Night of the Arts” will once again provide a venue for our community to gather and encounter veteran and non-veteran artists, dedicated to creating meaningful artistic dialogue about improving life for service members as they return to the civilian world. The evening will feature readings, artwork and multimedia performances. Vet Night was created as a way to raise awareness and understanding of the lives our veterans lead and show them they are supported and appreciated. Using a combination of performance and visual arts, the event raises money for organizations that provide veterans with financial and emotional support. Donations to these support organizations will be accepted. This event is free, but tickets are required; for tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

“Story & Craft—A Magic: The Gathering Exhibition” Nov. 11-Jan. 11 Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design 273 E. Erie St.

In this new MIAD exhibition, you can closely examine gaming culture through the lens of one of the genre’s most popular games: “Magic: The Gathering.” This exhibition traces the game’s evolution from its humble start in 1993 to its current super-game status, featuring rare, original artwork and cards, plus concept drawings and models from throughout the game’s history. Fans and players of “Magic: The Gathering” literally invent the rules and methods of play, and this exhibition highlights the evolution of the ways to play. More than 20,000 different cards have to-date been designed in a monumental effort of orchestrated creativity, involving hundreds of artists, art directors, marketing and exhibit staff and thousands of fans. For more information, visit miad.edu/miad-galleries-overview.