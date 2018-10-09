Visual Arts Preview: Oct. 11-17, 2018

× Expand Helianthus, Oil on Panel is part of exhibit titled "Herd" by Craig Blietz running Oct. 13, 2018-Jan. 13, 2019

Craig Blietz: Herd Oct. 13-Jan. 13 Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend “Herd”—Door County artist Craig Blietz’s first solo exhibition at MOWA—features a new body of work of 23 large-scale paintings depicting his beloved (and our state’s iconic) cows. Created specifically for MOWA’s white-cube gallery, his cow parade is the perfect marriage between barnyard chic and SoHo hip. Blietz places his impeccably drawn cows front and center, allowing them to float in a depthless background of muted agrarian symbols. For more information, visit wisconsinart.org. Corey Fells: 100 Womxn Project Oct. 13-Jan. 13 Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend Photographer Corey Fells grew up in one of the most segregated cities in the country—yes, Milwaukee—which significantly impacted his artistic perspective. Fells’ “100 Womxn Project” is a celebration of diversity, resilience and womanhood. Inspired by his late mother, he set out to document 100 minority female millennials from across the city, each photographed in front of the same ivy-covered wall. For more information, visit wisconsinart.org.