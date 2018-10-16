Visual Arts Preview: Oct. 18-24, 2018

× Expand Photograph from “The San Quentin Project” opening Oct. 18, 2018 at the Milwaukee Art Museum

“The San Quentin Project” Opening Oct. 18 Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive “The San Quentin Project: Nigel Poor and the Men of San Quentin State Prison” was created from Poor’s experience teaching visual literacy at the prison. Tracing the evolution of her social practice—from mapping exercises to essays and interviews—the works in this exhibition utilize personal narrative to illuminate and counter stereotypes the public holds about prison inmates. For more information, visit mam.org. Gallery Night and Day Oct. 19-20 Historic Third Ward Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, the 31-year-old “Gallery Night and Day” is the premier art event in the city of Milwaukee, presenting an evening of gallery hopping and art viewing that begin on Friday evening and continues throughout the following Saturday. This year’s event showcases 36 venues throughout the Downtown Milwaukee area. Admission is free to all venues during event hours. During “Gallery Night and Day,” art enthusiasts can park for just $5 in parking structures at 212 N. Milwaukee St. and 225 E. Chicago St. For more information, visit historicthirdward.org. “Out of the Vault and New Acquisitions” and “David’s Attic” Opening Oct. 19 David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St. “Out of the Vault and New Acquisitions” features artwork being placed on view for the first time in years, including works by Della Wells, Carol Summers, Claude Wiesbuch, Lester Johnson—as well as newly acquired works by Alexander Calder, Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Mary Cassatt and others. “David’s Attic,” meanwhile, is a pop-up exhibition premiere hosted by The Rogues Artists Group—aptly being displayed on the gallery’s top floor. Finally, the Barnett Gallery inaugurates their new space, Gallery 1SW, which will be dedicated to recent artworks by contemporary artists.