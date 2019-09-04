Visual Arts Preview: Sept. 12-18, 2019

Photo Courtesy of China Lights

“China Lights: Treasure of China” Sept. 13-Oct. 20 Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners

The 2019 edition of the highly popular “China Lights: Treasures of China” features 95% new lantern displays featuring Chinese cultural gems. The handmade displays range from three feet to three stories high. The outdoor festival also includes an expanded interactive exhibit area, two stages for Asian folk-culture performances, a marketplace, two dining areas and vendors offering a variety of Asian and Western menu options. For more information, visit chinalights.org.

Society for Photographic Education Midwest Juried Exhibition Sept. 20-Oct. 27 Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St.

The SPE Midwest Juried Exhibition brings together professional and student members of this photographic organization. The exhibited works are loosely tied by the photographic medium itself and highlight the various approaches and concerns of artists working with photography today. Works are selected by Jennifer Murray, executive director of Filter Photo, and Alejandro Cartagena, a photographer and educator based in Monterrey, Mexico. For more information, call 888-749-MIAD (6423) or visit miad.edu/miad-galleries-overview.