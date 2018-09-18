Visual Arts Preview: September 20-26, 2018

Photo credit: Black Cat Alley

Here's a preview of the shows opening this week in Milwaukee's visual arts scene.

“Folk Art Landscapes” Workshop Sept. 22 Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg Jeanne Kollmeyer, the CCC’s September artist-in-residence, has, for several decades, been not only creating but teaching art to Milwaukee-area children. Kollmeyer’s “Folk Art Landscapes” family workshop (suitable for budding young artists 4-9 years old and their families) offers demonstrations and technique-learning experiences in the use of lines, patterns and shapes to create landscape images. All supplies are included. For more information, call 262-375-3676 or visit cedarburgculturalcenter.org. Mural Festival Sept. 22-23 Black Cat Alley North Farwell Avenue Black Cat Alley is an award-winning outdoor art gallery on Milwaukee’s East Side and a much-visited destination in the city. It’s a unique installation with outdoor paintings and murals contributed by artists from all over the world. Three new murals will have their official unveiling over the weekend of Sept. 22-23, making a total of six new public artworks released in the space just this year. For the Black Cat Alley Mural Festival, a stretch that includes the UW-Milwaukee Kenilworth campus and Oriental Theater will be filled with overlapping and surprising experiences through technology, visual art, film and music. For more information, visit theeastside.org/happenings/black-cat-alley. Women’s Speaker Series: Kelly O’Connor McNees Sept. 24 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road Kelly O’Connor McNees is the author of the Depression-era fact-based novel Undiscovered Country, which centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves between Lorena Hickok, a top newspaper reporter, and the first lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. She found inspiration for her story in some 3,000 letters the two women exchanged over three-decades. In her novel, McNees follows their intense relationship through Hickok’s voice and tells the poignant story of a hidden love that, nevertheless, changed history. For more information, visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.