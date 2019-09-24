Visual Arts Preview: Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2019

× Expand Artwork by: Autumn Elizabeth Clark “Never Gonna Give You Up: 10 Years of MIAD Photo Alumni” on view Sept. 27-Oct. 26, 2019 at Var Gallery (643 S. Second St.)

“Never Gonna Give You Up” sounds like a survey exhibition of the collected works of Rick Astley, and as fascinating as we’re sure that might be, Var Gallery has something just as interesting to view. The show is curated by Jon Horvath, artist and MIAD (Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design) associate professor of fine art-new studio practices. The 20 included artists in this survey represent each of the last 10 graduating MIAD classes at MIAD—artists who have since established careers in book publishing, filmmaking, curation, art direction, arts administration, higher education and consistently exhibit their personal work on a national level. The work in this show spans a variety of photographic strategies, including cinematic narratives, performance, material experimentations and self-portraiture and provides a glimpse into the primary interests and concerns of a new generation of photographic artists coming out of Milwaukee. For more information, visit vargallery.com.

Racine Art Museum’s art benefit, “Savour 2019,” highlights the extraordinary, diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art specially created by local artists. The 2018 engagement was sold out, so it definitely attracts palettes—and palates! This exciting event brings together friends and supporters to celebrate the success and continued prosperity of the museum’s exhibitions and education programs—funded solely by the support of foundations, corporations, businesses and individuals. For more information, visit ramart.org.

Marilyn Propp’s series of relief prints, “Notes from the Sea,” reflects the clash-coexistence between the industrial and natural worlds, where industrial debris and fragments of sea life are entangled, often morphing into one another, and machine parts disrupt the free-flowing undersea life. Fueled by her concerns about environmentally destructive human practices, she creates relief prints and collages on handmade paper to present images of beauty while offering reflections on destruction. Installed three inches from the wall, Propp’s layered works appear to float, creating the impression of glimpses into the depths of the sea. She is a recent transplant from Chicago to Kenosha, Wis., and co-founder of Anchor Graphics (Chicago) and the Center for Collaborative Research, opening soon in Milwaukee. For more information, visit gallerygrove.com.