Moving Images: British Royal Portraiture and the Circulation of Ideas Feb. 28-June 2 Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave.

Villa Terrace’s new exhibition features ceremonial and family photographic portraits of the British royal family from the Victorian Age to the present—photographs that show how images can reflect and energize major cultural shifts. The royal portraits included in the exhibition are symbolic of the lasting cultural effects of Great Britain’s move to large-scale production of goods, the growth of the middle class and shifting gender roles. As exhibition curator Lynne Harper explains, “What I find striking about the collection is that it is almost entirely made up of commemorative photographs, distributed by the royal sitters and bearing their signatures—a common practice with the advent of photography for celebrities and royals alike. Asking the question, ‘Why did monarchs do this?’ led to further questions about how we relate to mementos, the nature of relations created by them and the power those relationships might have over our worldview.” For more information, call 414-271-3656 or visit villaterrace.org.