Walker’s Point Hosts CoPA’s Annual Photography Exhibit

In 2006, Milwaukee-area photographers founded the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) to “develop appreciation, promote growth and support the creation of photographic arts.” Four years later, their organization has expanded throughout the Midwest. Beginning Dec. 3, Walker's Point Center for the Arts (839 S. Fifth St.) hosts CoPA's fourth annual “Midwest Juried Exhibition.”

More than 100 photographers submitted entries for this prestigious show. Juror Natasha Egan, associate director and curator of the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago, selected 39 prints by 34 artists for this year's exhibit. The works of art, many of which employ black-and-white imagery, use a variety of traditional and digital techniques. Egan's vision for the CoPA exhibition includes abstraction, personal drama and conceptually layered work.

Peter Mandli's large-scale print Wake captures this vision through “the simple acts of living” by two male figures engaged in a narrative. Melissa Ann Pinney, one of only five artists to have two prints in the gallery, portrays an individual figure in her unusual portrait Sarah. The show highlights many Milwaukee artists, including Susan Barnett, Kurt Kamka, Bernie Newman and Miriam Sushman.

The opening reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, features an awards presentation and a gallery talk by Egan.

A catalog documenting the show will be available for purchase that evening and throughout the exhibition, which culminates in a closing reception on Winter Gallery Night, Jan. 21, 2011.

On Dec. 4, downtown Waukesha hosts “Art Crawl 64: Have a Snow BALL Crawl.” This popular event, which draws art enthusiasts from all over the Milwaukee area, provides an opportunity to experience the growing number of eateries, galleries and merchants along Main Street and the surrounding neighborhood. The event incorporates Almont Gallery, Clinton St. Gallery, River's End Gallery and Springs Gallery together with People's Park and Waukesha Tattoo Co. Escape the cold weather with free rides on the Red Hot Art Trolley. “Art Crawl” takes place 4-10 p.m. Saturday. Some restaurants will feature live music and specialty art until midnight.

Art Happenings

“Art vs. Craft”

Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center

790 N. Van Buren St.

More than 300 participants applied to fill the local artisan booths at this unique juried exhibition that demonstrates the fun of enjoying “handmade for the holidays.” The $3 entrance fee allows for browsing and shopping 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

“Fifth Annual Holiday Photography Exhibit”

One Way Café and Gallery

1425 Underwood Ave.

The photography arts organization The Underwood Society features an exhibition of prints by Byron Baker, Carlyle Chan, Suzanne Garr, Geri Laehn, Jyoti Sengupta and George Sanquist at this popular cafe through Jan. 8, 2011.