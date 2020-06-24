Warehouse Art Gallery Reopens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Warehouse Art Gallery Assorted pieces from "On the Nature of Wisconsin," on view now at The Warehouse Art Gallery (1635 W. St. Paul St.)

The Warehouse Art Gallery is reopening this week after being closed for three months. It is extending the run of the “On the Nature of Wisconsin” for two weeks while instituting a new policy aimed at limiting their patrons’ exposure to COVID-19.

For reopening, gallery manager Cody Schreck consulted the guidelines sent out by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) and enacted policy including requiring phone reservations and patrons to wear masks. They have also made renovations to their facilities to include fewer touch surfaces.

“We actually lend ourselves a little better [than larger museums in the area] to opening sooner, just because we are a small gallery, we don’t really have touchpoints, it is usually quite contemplative people walking around,” Schreck says.

Although the gallery closed at the onset of the pandemic, it did not take down “On the Nature of Wisconsin.”

“We reopened with ‘On the Nature of Wisconsin’ now because it was a really well-received show...It is a show about local artists, it is a show about nature, all things that are important. Visitors wanted to see it and we had to cut it short when we closed back in March, so we wanted to give visitors the opportunity to get back in there and take a look,” Schreck says.

“It is a beautiful exhibit it has artists who were born in Wisconsin who lived in Wisconsin both alive and deceased painting, sculpting and creating videos about Wisconsin’s natural landscape,” he continues. “It’s something that we feel is really important not only to support local artists, support Wisconsin artists but to promote environmentalism on another level.”

The Warehouse Art Gallery (1635 W. St. Paul St.) will allow 15 visitors at a time with reservations. For more information, visit thewarehousemke.org.

