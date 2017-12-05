'Watercolor Wisconsin 2017' at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Since 1966, devotees of aqueous media have made an annual pilgrimage to the Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts for “Watercolor Wisconsin.”

Now celebrating its 51st anniversary, “Watercolor Wisconsin” remains the premier exhibition of Wisconsin watercolor works. This year’s jury is comprised of Christina Haglid (Senior Paper Conservator and Manager for the Art Conservation Department at Joel Oppenheimer Gallery, Chicago, Illinois) and Tom Herzberg (freelance illustrator and longtime member of the U.S. Air Force Art Program), who jointly considered 261 works by 148 artists before narrowing the show to 104 works by 75 Wisconsin artists.

The Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for “Watercolor Wisconsin 2017” takes place 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10.