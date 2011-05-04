Waukesha's 'Mother of All Art Crawls'

The Waukesha Art Crawl #66, titled "The Mother of All Art Crawls," coincides with Mother's Day weekend in a celebration of family and community.

The 4-10 p.m. May 7 event also continues the Milwaukee Artists' Resource Network (MARN) Art Treasure Hunt, a multi-weekend event that presents "Affordable Art" with works ranging from $25 to $75. The hunt began on April Gallery Night, continued through Wauwatosa's Westside Artwalk and now comes to the Waukesha Art CrawlSprings Gallery (519-521 W. Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha) serves as headquarters for the hunt. The Treasure Hunt closes with a 5:30 p.m. May 13 reception at MARN (5407 W. Vliet St.).

Uncover the treasures of artists Jose Chavez, Philip Krejcarek, Barbara Stephan and more. Take the journey to peruse well-priced art at below-market value (perhaps for a special Mother's Day gift), including Mary Anne Schall's earrings at Sprizzo Gallery (363 W. Main St.).

The Waukesha Community Art Project (820 N. Grand Ave.) connects to this convivial evening as well, hosting a student art show and sale along with a cupcake café in support of educational art activities for youth. Two new galleries, Spontaneous Gallery (400 W. Main St.) and B.H. Wright Gallery (401 Madison St.), add to the 20-plus venues participating in the crawl. The long-standing River's End Gallery (380 W. Main St.) opens the exhibition "Peaceful Delights in Oil" with an artists' reception Saturday evening.

Discover all the hot spots for art, coffee, music and sweet treats at the Waukesha Art Crawl from 4-10 p.m. May 7.

Art Happenings

"Here to There: A Youth Art Show"

Borg Ward

823 W. National Ave.

Hope House of Milwaukee displays art created by kids in their Shining Stars Youth Program. Enjoy live music, a raffle and refreshments during this fund-raising event and exhibition on Friday, May 6, 5-9 p.m.

"Jewish Lens 2011: You, Me and Community"

Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

More than 100 teenagers from the Milwaukee area present creative photography inspired by the "Jewish Lens" project at an exhibition opening 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The "2011 Jewish Lens" exhibition runs at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee from June 12-July 12.