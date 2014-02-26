Welcome to West Allis, Inspiration Studios

Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspiration-kick-starting brick building in the heart of Downtown West Allis, 1500 S. 73rd St. Therein, the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa and Erico’s Gallery will join forces to create a space in which West Allis can showcase its variegated talents.

Inspiration Studios will first dress its walls with “Shoot For The Moon” by Milwaukee urban assemblage artist Thom J. Ertl. Drawing on everyday materials, Ertl turns the mundane into the modern. The artist will be present for the grand opening to discuss his modern folk art and, one assumes, to turn everyday small talk into modern, artistic dialogue. The celebration is free and open to the public.

Then, a few weeks later, the decades-old theater institution, the Village Playhouse, will have a housewarming party with the opening of Marvin’s Room on March 21 (the show runs through April 6).

Artist Talk with “Wisconsin Artists Biennial” Artists Pat Hidson and Chuck Wickler

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

Exciting things are afoot at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Kicking off 2014 by hosting the prestigious “Wisconsin Artists Biennial” was just the beginning. Over the coming weeks, MOWA is proud to present a number of featured artists expatiating on their work and creative processes. On Thursday, February 27, at 6:30 p.m., artists Pat Hidson and Chuck Wickler will discuss their abstract paintings and sculptures. On Thursday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m., merit award winner Warrington Colescott will do the same.

“Marking Maps/Mapping Marks”

River Edge Gallery

184 S. Main St., Thiensville

Marking Maps/Mapping Marks , an exhibition of new works from local artist Daniel Fleming, will be unleashed at the River Edge Gallery with an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Fleming strives to create art that is socially relevant, conceptually progressive and culturally significant, and while his work transgresses traditional notions of form, perspective and representation, it remains accessible in its provocations. In other words, his art has one foot rooted in tradition and the other in the future.