Westside Artwalk, MARN Team Up

The(MARN) collaborates with thespringto completean event that began at Milwaukee's Gallery Night one week ago. The April 23-24weekend provides another opportunity to purchase original art from some of thecity's well-known artists through the “Compass” fund-raiser while alsodiscovering Milwaukee's western borders.

Proceeds from thepurchase of these donated artworks (which range from $25 to $75) benefit theorganization's programming and a future gallery. The last remaining piece ofart from this two-weekend treasure hunt will be auctioned at a closingreception Saturday, April 24, at 7605 Harwood Ave. Free and open to the public,the 4 to 8 p.m. celebration also honors MARN'S 10th anniversary.





At the Westside Artwalkon Vliet Street, Meritage Restaurantfeatures Christian Ricco, who recently won an award for his monotype prints inthe Charles Allis Art Museum's “Forward” exhibition. Art & Soul Gallery will host an artist reception for Sue Lawtonfrom 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 23. And Debbie Pagel's Eat Cake will combine the art of cake and the art of James “Jimbot”Demske.





Several admiredMilwaukee artists will exhibit in Wauwatosa's Historic Village as well.





Juxt Inc. highlights prints by Stephanie Bartz(and will provide photo sessions as well) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. FrenchCountry Pine & Design showcases Fred Bell's oil paintings, while Vino 100 displays Marcia Hero'slandscape studies that observe sunsets through reflected light and color.





Performance art and livemusic combine on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.For full details on artists, events and venues, check out the Westside Artworkbrochure (available on site).





Student shows oftenpreview the city's notable talents of the future, so be sure to view collegegalleries before the artwork clears out for upcoming graduations.





At Cardinal Stritch University, eight BA and BFA candidates host anexhibition in the Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery at the Joan Steele SteinCenter for Communication Studies (through April 25).





At Mount Mary College, graphic design students present a portfolioreview in “Uncensored: A Fierce Perspective on Design.” An open house takesplace on Friday, April 23, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in the Marian Art Gallery housedin Caroline Hall (through April 26). Fashion design students offer their annualfashion show, titled “Rapture,” in Kostka Theater on May 7 at 1:30, 5:30 and 8p.m. Interior design students present “Sustainable Charity: 2010 StudentPortfolio Show” at the Historic Third Ward's Design Within Reach on May 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.





At Wisconsin Lutheran College, art majors participate in the “SeniorThesis Exhibition 2010” at the Schlueter Art Gallery, Raabe Theatre lobby andSchwan Concert Hall atrium in the Center for Arts and Performance (through May14).