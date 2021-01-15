What's an art environment? A glitter house? A healing machine?

× Expand Courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Art environments are both these things and many others as well. They may be found in an artist's apartment or a farmer's yard. Immersive, typically immobile, these works of art are found around the globe—from Wisconsin’s Northwoods to northern India.

Courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Monumental in scale and often containing hundreds of components, art environments are everyday spaces transformed to embody and express aspects of the artists' lives, their culture, and their location. They are multifaceted, wide-ranging works of art meant to be experienced as a whole.

The secret of art environments lies in recognizing the relationship between the artist and the place, and in hearing the “conversation” among the site’s multitude of parts.

A single hanging construction from Emery Blagdon’s shed environment known as “The Healing Machine” is a gratifying work to observe. However, when placed within its intended context—surrounded by hundreds of the artist’s works made of wire, tin foil, and myriad other materials—a sense of holistic integration emerges.

Courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center

The reasons behind the creation of an art environment vary widely. Some are created for public viewing; others are private spaces where the artist addresses personal issues or seeks inspiration.

Loy Bowlin created the sparkling Beautiful Holy Jewel Home to reflect his adopted persona as the Original Rhinestone Cowboy. Using rocks and debris from villages razed to build the city of Chandigargh, India, Nek Chand created a 25-acre divine kingdom of sculptures celebrating local culture.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan holds the world's largest collection of works from art environments, including both complete and partial environments. Visit jmkac.org/wow to read more about this fascinating-art form that will be featured at the new Art Preserve, which opens in June.