Whitefish Bay Meets the Sea-Going Dilemma Fish in 'The Art of Dr. Seuss'

Dr. Seuss’ accessible language and on-the-nose rhymes belie philosophically rich assertions about identity (“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!") and destiny (“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose."). He was also a visual artist who, while best known for illustrating his 44 children’s books, was an accomplished painter and sculptor, a fact that only became public knowledge after Seuss’ death in 1991.

“The Art of Dr. Seuss" presents a selection of drawings, paintings and sculptures, which will dumbfound fans who have never seen Seuss’ private “Midnight Paintings" and three-dimensional works. His cherished whimsy is in full effect and finds new depth in carefully planned and exquisitely colored canvasses. Seuss’ sculptures give the illusion of living in the artist’s world. His “Unorthodox Taxidermy" introduces Seussian species such as the Carbonic Walrus, the Two-Horned Drouberhannis, the Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast and the Sea-Going Dilemma Fish. All the artworks are for sale, but the brief exhibition is only on display at Gallery 505 (517 E. Silver Spring Drive) from Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat"

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

1360 N. Prospect Ave.

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee closes each Friday at 3 p.m., well before sunset, and remains shuttered until noon Sunday, after Shabbat has ended. In “The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat," 30 artists explore Judaism’s weekly tradition of unplugging in order to reconnect. The art ranges from paper cuts and lithographs to works of recycled metal and wood, and the contributing artists hail from around the world and, in the case of Deborah Ugoretz, from our Milwaukee home. “The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat" is accompanied by a busy schedule of educational and entertaining programs throughout October and November. The exhibition is on display through Dec. 31.

“Husband & Husband: Lon Michels and Todd Olson"

Portrait Society Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St., Fifth Floor

Although it isn’t strictly speaking a work of art, in “Husband & Husband: Lon Michels and Todd Olson" the couple’s California marriage certificate will be prominently displayed alongside their paintings as a cultural accomplishment of equal worth. The exhibition, at the Portrait Society Gallery from Sept. 15 through Nov. 10, is the couple’s first side-by-side show. The intimacy of the wed is revealed in similarity of style (a preference for flat forms, textile-like patterns and bold colors) and their treatment of the same subject matter (the Greek myth of Daedalus and Icarus). A reception will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.