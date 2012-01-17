Winter Gallery Night Focuses on the Future

Snow has covered Milwaukee in time for the annual <strong>Winter</strong> <strong>Gallery Night and Day</strong>, Jan. 20-21. Frosty temperatures set the scene for the quarterly event's “Sculptures on Ice” competition in the Historic Third Ward's Catalano Square. Additionally, more than 40 venues throughout the city will present artwork.<br /><br />This winter, Milwaukee colleges are focusing on the future. The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) begins an innovative art exhibition and experiment titled “New Exchanges: Evolving Visual Ideas and Forms.” The exhibit engages students and city residents to participate in dialogues about the nature of art in the 21st century.<br /><br />MIAD will provide a critique corner where viewers may attend discussions on the exhibited artwork. Four public computers will allow viewers to connect and comment on the city's art scene. The public may also observe students creating original works within the galleries. Be sure to participate at MIAD's “art in action” exhibition, which opens with a 5-9 p.m. reception on Jan. 20.<br /><br />Elsewhere, the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum peeks into the city's industrial future. The exhibition “Working Legacies: The Death and (After) Life of Post-Industrial Milwaukee” documents cutting-edge urban change through commentary and fine art photography by Michael Carriere and David Schalliol. A 5-9 p.m. event on Friday features both professionals.<br /><br />Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery focuses attention on art and music. The exhibition “Vivid Notes” captures the heart of American jazz and blues musicians through four artists working in painting and photography. Live jazz musicians perform at the 5-8 p.m. opening reception on Friday.<br /><br />Dean Jensen Gallery presents three Milwaukee-based artists in “A Painter, Photographer and Printmaker: Luis Galvez, Dane Haman & Tyanna J. Buie.” Learn more about these exceptional artists at a 6-9 p.m. gallery reception on Friday.<br /><br />The InterContinental Hotel's Gallerie M features work by the six candidates vying to become the Pfister Hotel's next artist in residence, and each viewer's vote counts. On Friday, celebrate the last Gallery Night weekend with the current artist in residence, painter Shelby Keefe, from 5-9 p.m. in her studio at the Pfister. Beginning at 9 p.m., attend the “Snow Ball” in the Pfister's Rouge Ballroom.<br /><br />The Marshall Building's Cranston presents affordable and fascinating works by four artists. Admire Ryan Pederson's sophisticated ceramics, Liz Iven's glass vessels, Kendall B. Polster's iron and wood furniture, and Tom Smith's steel wire sculptures in this creative setting both Friday and Saturday.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />“Founders, Sculptors and Metal Performers” <p>The Gallery at Vanguard Sculpture Services</p> <p>3374 W. Hopkins St.</p> <p>Enjoy this gallery's grand opening with guest artist Cindy Rust Saiia and an exhibition of cast bronzes from Vanguard's prestigious artists 5-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.<br /><br />“Abstract Fiction”<br /><br />UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery</p> <p>2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.</p> <p>Nationally respected artists Lisa Congdon, Deedee Cheriel, Liz Miller and Eduardo J. Villanueva open the gallery's 2012 season with “Abstract Fiction.” A 5-8 p.m. reception takes place Friday, Jan. 27. </p> <p> </p>