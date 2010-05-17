‘Wisconsin Wonderland’ at Landmarks Gallery

×

Gregory Rodriguez countshimself “lucky enough to be born into a migrant family.” The painter, who nowlives in Stoughton, Wis., was born in Texas to Mexican-American migrant farmersand came north with them to Wisconsin to work in the fields. Perhaps the goodfortune he speaks of is the appreciation he learned in childhood for thenuances of farms and farm animals, the cultivated pockets within the fabric ofnature.

Rodriguez’s paintings,many of them inspired by his experience of the local countryside, will formhalf of an exhibition called “In and Around the Lakes: Wisconsin Wonderland.”Also featured will be paintings by Wisconsin wildlife artist Terry Doughty. “Inand Around the Lakes” opens May 22 at LandmarksGallery (231 N. 76th St.) and runs through June 30.





A figurative artist withan Impressionist’s eye for the play of sunlight, Rodriguez captures the essenceof scenes in fleeting moments. In keeping with much contemporary painting, hefavors loose brush strokes rather than tightly composed attention to details.More of Rodriguez’s work can be found at his Wet Brush Studio in Stoughton.