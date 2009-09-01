Woodson Art Museum Highlights ‘Birds in Art’

­Wausau's renamed Woodson Art Museum continues to bring national and international artists to the community with its 34th annual "Birds in Art" exhibition. The exhibit, opening the weekend of Sept. 12-13 (through Nov. 15), features more than 100 juried artists from around the globe. Approximately 60 of these individuals, including several from Scotland and Australia, are traveling to Wausau to celebrate the exhibit and discuss their art at a Saturday reception from 9 a.m. until noon.

This honored tradition began in 1976, with help from noted Wisconsin wildlife artist Owen Gromme. In '76, the exhibit showcased 20 artists. More than 30 years later, 600 artists submit paper, scratchboard, fiber and sculpture pieces to focus on the diverse and delightful world of birds in this prestigious show. Crows, herons, egrets, barn owls and gannets alight on canvas with paintings ranging from Pete Marshall's Magpie Menace to Anni Crouter's more flamboyant avian, Lesser Flamingo.

To add further interest, "Birds in Art" names a master wildlife artist to be honored by a mini-retrospective. This year's selection, Scotland's John Busby, will present plein-air drawings rendered from real-life sightings. Busby will discuss his work at a gallery talk on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Busby's works on paper will appear in the galleries and the annual exhibition catalog, available for purchase at the museum.

In another nature exhibition opening concurrently with "Birds in Art," the Woodson displays "Julie Zickefoose: A Naturalist's Journal." Her delicate watercolors depict the wonder of her Appalachian home in Ohio. Zickefoose, an artist, naturalist and illustrator who often contributes her musings to National Public Radio, will recall stories from h­er life and latest book, Letters from Eden: A Yearat Home, in the Woods, on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Woodson exhibitions represent only a third of Wausau's "Artrageous Weekend." This same weekend of Sept. 12-13, the city hosts "Art in the Park" at Marathon Park, with 120 juried fine art and craft exhibitors. There will be special art programming at the event, held all day Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a "Butterfly Release" at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Downtown Wausau will also feature the "Festival of Arts," which incorporates a silent auction to benefit the city's art students. Set against a backdrop of live musical performances, more than 120 juried artists showcase mixed-media pieces along with the affordable art displayed at the Young Collectors' booth on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, www.wausaufoa.org or www.wivalleyart.org.