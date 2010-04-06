WPCA’s New Home Open for Gallery Night

×

Talk about spring renewals: The(WPCA) is preparing to host the first exhibit atits new home at 839 S. Fifth St.

More than 70 volunteers helped the WPCA to improve the two-story, Cream Citybrick building on Milwaukee’sSouth Side. All of that hard work will allow the WPCA to open its doors in timefor spring Gallery Night. On Friday, April 16, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., the WPCApresents a reception for “In the Balance,” an exhibit featuring Milwaukee artists AmandaGerken, Josie Osborne and Heather Wiedeman.

The mixed-media artworks of “In the Balance” will show intimatelyconstructed images in interrelated groups. Dorota Biczel Nelson, public relations coordinator for WPCA, says that Osborne’spetite assemblages “may build references to mechanical means and machines thatwork really hard to get some ridiculous amount of tasks done, which is perhapsa metaphor for contemporary life.”

WPCA’s new building, constructed in the late 19th century, will containfront galleries to showcase visual arts on the first floor, along with aperformance space in the back. WPCA leaders anticipate renting out theperformance space for a variety of events and performances. Already MKE Poeticasponsors a writers’ workshop and spoken-word performance on the first Thursdayof every month, and Enemy Rumor hosts traditional poetry readings.

Upstairs in two large classrooms, Kristin Nelson assists witheducational programming that includes weaving, ceramics, murals and creativewriting. “Afternoons With Art” began April 5 and “Summer Art” programmingbegins in June.

The WPCA hopes to expand its programming and continue to refurbish thenew arts center with exterior paint, a modern roof, an outdoor wall mural and asculpture garden.

The Museum of WisconsinArt (with its One From WisconsinGallery) and Elaine EricksonGallery (with the exhibit “Print PressPlay”) are collaborating to show different works from Jessica Meuninck-Gangerand Nathaniel Stern in two exhibitions opening this week. Each exhibitionfocuses on printmaking images enhanced with videos from these two nationallyrecognized Milwaukeeartists. An opening reception takes place at Elaine Erickson Gallery onThursday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Museum of Wisconsin Artpresents an artist lecture and demonstration on Sunday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m.