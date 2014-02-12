You gotta have art. But don’t take it from me. No less than one of the area’s most prolific art spaces, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.), declares as much in the title of their fast-approaching juried exhibition and fundraising art sale: “You Gotta Have Art.”

As if that weren’t enough art, the CCC invites opening gala attendees to come becostumed as their favorite artist or artwork. Have an overcoat, bowler and apple handy? Go as a Magritte’s celebrated painting The Son of Man . Willing to cut off your eyebrow hair? Go as the Mona Lisa . Willing to cut off your ear? Go as Van Gogh.

More than 20 local artists working in a variety of media make up the show, which begins with a gala event 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. Live painting, a balloon-POP! raffle and live music will also be featured. The art itself will hang around until March 23.

“Rendezvous: Valentine’s Dinner”

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

Romance and culture pair as well as fine food and wine. Both combinations can be yours at “Rendevouz: Valentine’s Dinner,” served by Café Calatrava at the Milwaukee Art Museum Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. The meal concludes with a rose, i.e. dessert for the other senses. Couples are invited to join “intimate” group tours of Museum highlights. After an evening of the foreplay of the intelligentsia…you figure out the rest, Romeo. Make a reservation for first seating at 5:30 or second seating at 7:30 p.m. The event is prix fixe, viz. $140 per couple; $125 per Member couple.

“LEFT, RIGHT, and CENTER.”

Paddock Bliss Gallery @ Carroll University

120 N. East Ave., Waukesha

“LEFT, RIGHT, and CENTER” features ceramics from Charlie Olson, Amanda Salov and Greg Cochenet. The exhibition is held within the left, right and center of Carroll University’s Paddock Bliss Gallery. Olson taught ceramics at UW-Whitewater for years and has been working in the medium for coming on half a century. Salov hasn’t been at it quite so long, and yet has managed to find her unique voice. Native son and current Southern Connecticut State University professor, Cochenet, is a remembrancer of a quickly disappearing Midwestern aesthetic. The show runs Feb. 15-March 22.