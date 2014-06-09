The Young and the Artistic: Three Success Stories

Certain pursuits are more conducive than others to the development of prodigies. The more that wisdom and judgment are required, the less likely that mastery precedes the age of consent. So - pace Doogie Howser - we don't find M.D.s without the ability to also rent a car.

The history of art, however, is littered with precocity. Mozart's first works, written at the age of four, presage the style of his fully blossomed genius. English poet, Thomas Chatterton, drank arsenic at the age of seventeen thereby robbing the world of its greatest and youngest forger of pseudo-medieval poetry. A more contemporary example can be found in The Woodmans - a documentary about the life, work, and family of the great and tragic and young tragic photographer Francesca Woodman.

At any rate, with this in mind, it is with the optimism of a treasure hunter that we here focus on notable, recent achievements of young artists in Milwaukee.

The Art Institute of Wisconsin recently held its Passion For Fashion Competition. Local high school seniors Winston Filipek and Aimee Piatek were crowned the winners of the Fashion Design category and the Fashion Marketing and Merchandising and Retail Management category respectively. Both individuals received a $3000 scholarship to study fashion at The Art Institute of Wisconsin and both were entered into the national Passion for Fashion Competition. More information about past winners as well as entering next year's competition can be found here.

The Walker's Point Center For the Arts has teamed up with the Bay View branch of Colectivo Coffee to display student art. These photographs were captured by participants of WPCA's spring break photography camp students. It should be mentioned that the WPCA is currently accepting registration for their sundry summer art programs. Information can be found here.

Finally, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design's Senior Exhibition is displaying the works of their "best and brightest." Over 150 capstone projects were juried by MIAD faculty as well as external creative professionals in order to put together the elite exhibition. The exhibition runs until July 26. More information can be found here.