Young People's Art Exhibit on Display

× Expand Judges for the 2018 Young People's Art Exhibit were Artists Tom Buchs and Beth Stoddard along with retired art instructor Jim Toth.

During the run of the Wisconsin State Fair, the lobby of the Wisconsin Exposition Center will be brightened by 400 artworks made by public, private and homeschooled students from across the Badger State.

The artists were contestants in the fair’s annual Young People’s Art Exhibit. Ninety-eight of them won awards and nearly $5,000 in prize money will be granted to the winners.

The students competed in two divisions: the Junior Division for grades 6-8 and Senior Division for grades 9-12. Judging the contest this year were artists Tom Buchs and Beth Stoddard and retired art instructor Jim Toth.

Winning Best of Show-Junior Division was Katie Muelemans, age 13, of Brookfield for her multimedia sculpture The Waterfall of Art. Winning Best of Show-Senior Division was Olivia Caspter, age 15, of Wauwatosa for her charcoal drawing Charcoal Shoe Observation.

“The arts benefit not only the life of the artist but also that of his or her surrounding culture,” says Stoddard. “May these young artists continue to create and so enrich the life of our state.”

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a 4-pack of tickets here.