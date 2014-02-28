Of Zombies and Sculpture Gardens

Is your life of late a constant push and pull of, on the one hand, cabin fever driving you outdoors and, on the other hand, the cold holding you in? Olympic worthy are the somersaults of rationalization that eventuate in deciding to stay in, kept company only by a bottle of Merlot and your Netflix account. Forsooth, Milwaukee winter feels like Siberian exile.

But take heart: the visual arts community provides ample opportunity to be out and amongst, kvetching to a living person who, unlike your diary, can kvetch back. Here are a few events worth braving the elements.

The 10th Street Gallery is presenting the enticingly-titled work of resident artist Luther Hall, “Angry Kat in: Zombie Protocol.” The exhibition takes a long, hard, satirical look at our contemporary cultural obsession with zombies. By way of cartoon-like storyboards, Hall ensconces the viewer in a world in which anthropomorphized animals are faced with a zombie apocalypse.

The exhibition is up until March 16 and coincides with the in house In Tandem Theatre’s one-man comedy, Chesapeake, also running until March 16.

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is forty acres of nature peopled with over fifty enormous sculptures collected between 1962 and 1978 by industrialist-art collectors Harry and Peg Bradley. In addition to the magnificent acreage, the organization also boasts an events calendar well worth keeping your eye on. Case in point: here’s what the weekend holds.

Does painting feel passé? Is ink on paper, in your eyes, old hat? On Saturday, March 1, from 1-4 p.m., there will be a wet felting workshop in which, well, you’ll marry wool fiber, soap, water, pressure and aesthetic judgment to create freeform designs of your creation.

The next day, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jean Creighton, the director of UWM’s Planetarium, will lead a star-gazing event. Creighton, a native of Greece, will discuss her favorite Greek myths relating to the constellations visible at this time of year. It’s a wonderful way to appreciate some of Mother Nature’s finest works on her largest canvas. Pre-registration via an email to info@lyndensculpturegarden.org is requested.