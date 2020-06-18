What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: June 18-24, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
'My Darling Vivian' Shines Light on Johnny Cash’s First Marriage
New documentary rescues Vivian Liberto from oblivion and misrepresentation.
-
2
Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory (W.W. Norton), by Claudio Saunt
The Cherokee and Creek nations were forced from their lands by President Andrew Jackson and a Congress dominated by Southerners who sought to extend the reach of their slave economy.
-
3
Homegrown by Neil Young
In 1974 and 1975 Neil Young recorded songs for an album that would not be released until 45 years later. After decades of speculation, the newly released Homegrown finally gives listeners a glimpse into Young’s world.
-
4
Music of Our Times by Gary Husband & Markus Reuter
The Music of Our Times is a little like an etude for 2020, complete with electronic devices adding subtle timbres to the piano-guitar based proceedings.
-
5
Imaginary Archipelago by Karuna Trio
It’s not backhanded to compare moments on Imaginary Archipelago to 1950s exotica by Martin Denny. They are similarly lush, like rainforest of singing tropical birds, but there’s much more going on here.
-
6
Film Clips: June 15, 2020
Here's a roundup of the new films out this week on streaming services.
-
7
Home Movies/Now Streaming: June 15, 2020
Documentary on injustice in Israel and classic art house from France and Germany.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)