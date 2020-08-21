What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: Aug. 20-26, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
Milwaukee Director's 'Small Town Wisconsin' Debuts (Virtually) at Sarajevo
Described as a “love letter to Wisconsin,” Niels Mueller’s latest film stars Kristen Johnston (“Third Rock From the Sun”).
The Life Nomadic with Bruce Chatwin
Director Werner Herzog explores the celebrated travel author’s life in his latest documentary.
Home Movies: Aug. 17, 2020
The 1930s comedians remain hilarious in a set of newly restored digital prints of their finest films.
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2020
Children’s and young adult fiction top this week’s new releases.
'Bring That Beat Back: How Sampling Built Hip-Hop' (University of Minnesota Press), by Nate Patrin
Bring That Beat Back traces the history and theory of sampling, which transformed music in the late 20th century.
'The Little Vegan Dessert Cookbook: Vintage Recipes Revised' (Lincoln Square), by Laura Crotty
Foodie Laura Crotty culls her vintage cookbooks, looking for healthy ways to update classic recipes.
In the End, Will Blood be 'Thicker Than Water'?
Milwaukee author Geoff Carter talks about his new Wisconsin-set novel.
'Dialogues on Race, Volume One' by Gregg August
Poignant, poetry adorns this jazz release exploring dialogue for healing America’s history of race.
'Sea of Drone' (Soutrane Recording Company) by Jason Wietlispach
Milwaukee’s Jason Wietlispach tips the hat to John Coltrane on Sea of Drone.
'Tessellated Resonance' by Dave Schoepke
Inspired by the sounds of the natural world, Milwaukee drummer Dave Schoepke releases an earthy, meditative album.
