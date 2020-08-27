What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
-
1
Faith or Nothing in 'Fatima'
Italian filmmaker Marco Pontecorvo tells the story in an interesting manner, dramatizing it without over dramatizing.
-
2
#Unfit to Lead America?
Leading psychiatrists are on record saying that the current occupant of the White House suffers from narcissism, paranoia and more.
-
3
Master of Deception: A Son Searches for his Father in the House of Illusion (Rare Bird), by John-Ivan Palmer
The revealing memoir of a writer whose father was a traveling illusionist.
-
4
Live at Goose Lake by The Stooges
Live recording by Iggy Pop’s seminal band released after 50 years.
-
5
Imploding the Mirage by The Killers
The Killers’ latest album finds them relatively modern, even hip.
-
6
Film Clips: Aug. 24, 2020
A funny British satire, a tired action flick and a worn-out exercise in CGI are among this week’s releases.
-
7
Home Movies: Aug. 24, 2020
A bright British coming of age comedy and a dark Nordic story of obsession top this week’s home movie releases.
