What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: July 16-22, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
'Planet of the Humans' Misses the Mark
Jeff Gibbs doesn’t get everything wrong but includes many outdated assumptions in his critique of renewable energy.
David Mamet’s 'Winslow Boy' Streaming on Amazon
The gritty American writer-director took a surprisingly English turn with his take on Terrence Rattigan’s play
Fuzzysurf Get Candy Coated for “She Was Crying Sugar” Video
The indie rock band teams up with filmmaker Joe Ludwig and animator Tommy Simms to be transported to a virtual Candyland.
Ceiling Spirits Tease Sophomore Album with “Patterns” Video
Mario Quadracci uses minimal elements to create something much larger in his new video.
Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism (Princeton University Press), by Anne Case and Angus Deaton
Rising rates of suicide and addiction among white men are triggered by social and economic decline, authors argue.
Losing Earth: A Recent History (Picador), by Nathaniel Rich
Is it too late to reverse years of inaction and save the world from a climate-change catastrophe?
Riverboat Gamblers With Orchestra! by Riverboat Gamblers
“We were saving it for a pandemic,” Texas punk rockers boast of their new album of previously unreleased material.
Event Horizon by Michael Thomas
Saxophonist Michael Thomas recorded Event Horizon live and largely unmediated by technology.
A Rite for All Souls by Mark Harvey Group
This 1971 live recording contains two discs worth of improvisation and chanted word play.
Home Movies/Now Streaming: July 13, 2020
Poland’s 2020 Academy Awards nominee is out this week along with a Greek slasher movie and a documentary on a beloved children’s author.
Film Clips: July 13, 2020
A new love triangle leads Netflix’s lineup this week.
