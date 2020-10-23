What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: Oct. 22-28, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
Central City Stories Podcast Episode 2: Frank Nitty
Host Tom Jenz visits Frank Nitty at a celebration in Wilson Park a few weeks after returning from his journey on foot to Washington D.C.
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 9: Jen Durbent
Jen Durbent is a writer/comedian from Rockford, Ill. and joined host Matthew Filipowicz to talk the latest on Trump and comedy in COVID in this episode.
Asher Gray Takes to the Water to Beat the Pandemic Summer Blues
Asher Gray and his family found an interesting way to pass the time and relax during the pandemic summer.
Shonn Hinton and Shotgun Get a Musical Reload
Songwriter Shonn Hinton talks about making his band’s new album, out on Nov. 6, during the pandemic.
Twan Mack Recalls Life in Hip Hop on ‘Veteran’
Twan Mack lives a life that in many ways mirrors the genre of hip hop’s growth, and that’s reflected on his latest single.
D.B. Rouse Brings It Home with ‘Talkin’ Neenah Blues’
Singer/songwriter D.B. Rouse returns to his northern Wisconsin roots for a new single that is as pure as his childhood hometown.
Milwaukee Artist 'H' Uses Sanskrit Mantras to Bring Peace and Focus
Best known as a bass player, Jeff "H" Harrington connects on YouTube with his new project Inside Sky until he can return to the electricity of live performance.
How The X-Men Were Animated
The ‘90s Fox series was the first step in elevating The X-Men from comic book stores to big screens
Film Clips: Oct. 19, 2020
New adaptations of Roald Dahl and Daphne Du Maurier vie for attention with the reissues of Clint Eastwood and Michael Caine.
What’s New with Cary Grant?
Biographer demolishes oft-told tales and shines a light on the actor’s life without bogging down in details
'A Passion for Ignorance: What We Choose Not to Know and Why' (Princeton University Press), by Renata Salecl
Wishful ignorance can be a good thing, but it can also be disastrous.
'The Haunt of Home: A Journey Through America’s Heartland' (Northern Illinois University Press), by Zachary Michael Jack
Author identifies a Midwest Gothic style in art and life along with the fatalism of Midwestern small towns.
Novelist Jess Walter in Virtual Boswell-Sponsored Conversation
Author Jess Walter's latest story follows a pair of orphaned, train-hopping brothers. He'll speak with fellow author Karen Russell during a virtual appearance sponsored by Boswell Books on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Question Everything by Helion Prime (Saibot Reigns)
Prog metal band Helion Prime has released a concept album honoring those who dared to question established ideas.
Sun Trance, Nothing is Sacred and Shapeshifters by Markus Reuter (MoonJune Records)
German guitar wizard Markus Reuter has released a trio of albums, each one exploring a different side to his wide-ranging interests
Verteophonic by mood vertigo
The debut album by mood vertigo reunites three members of Milwaukee’s Carnival Strippers, the band that reached for the major label brass ring in 1994.
