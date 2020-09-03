What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: Sept. 3-9, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
1
Milwaukee Short Film Festival Packages a Virtual Program for September
This year’s event is a “best-of” culled from previous years’ programming.
2
The Doors are Open by Azat Bayazitov
Russian saxophonist plays it cool and NYC on his latest album
3
Cheap Thrills: The Music of Rick Margitza (Summit Records) by South Florida Jazz Orchestra
Milwaukee ex-pat Brian Lynch is heard on this tribute to saxophonist Rick Margitza.
4
Mirrored Aztec by Guided By Voices
The indie rock all-stars with seemingly endless records pushes their third album for 2020.
5
Weird Westerns (University of Nebraska Press), edited by Kerry Fine, Michael K. Johnson, Rebecca M. Lush and Sara L. Spurgeon
The Old West isn’t just about cowboys and cavalry and has become a science-fiction setting
6
Egypt Inside Out (American University in Cairo Press), by Trevor Naylor and Doriana Dimitrova
When travel becomes safer, Egypt Inside Out will be an excellent guide to the ancient land
8
Home Movies/Now Streaming: Aug. 31, 2020
This week’s home releases on Blu-ray and DVD include Steve Coogan-Rob Brydon’s funny travelogue and a drama from Portugal.
