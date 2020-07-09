What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: July 9-15, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
Four Great Films About Presidential Conventions
In the 1960s and ‘70s, Hollywood captured the excitement of political conventions in an age before the results were decided months ahead of the events.
Lord of All the Dead (Alfred A. Knopf), by Javier Cercas
Writing his latest “nonfiction novel,” the acclaimed Spanish author found it hard to cull history from legend.
Middle of the Night by The Weary World
Milwaukee’s The Weary World breathes new life into the familiar blues rock genre.
Gallery 101 (Rebel Nxtion) by Reggie Bonds
Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds is back with his second release of 2020.
Invicta by The Splitz
The Splitz herald a return to pop-prog rock on their latest album.
Film Clips: July 6, 2020
This week two of Hollywood's brightest stars are on display. Tom Hanks returns as a good guy we can all get behind, while Charlize Theron repeats proven success as a butt-kicking heroine with attitude. Stream on.
Home Movies/Now Streaming: July 6 2020
Crime dramas from past and present plus memories of the troubled 20th century are among recent home video releases.
