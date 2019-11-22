What’s Up in Cedarburg?

× Expand Clockwise, starting top left: (1) Raising Gael will play on March 14, 2020 with the Irish Dancers and Drew Hayes, (2) Yipes! played on Nov. 8, 2019, (3) Wheelhouse will play on Jan. 11, 2020, (4) WhiskeyBelles will also play on Jan. 11, 2020 and an interactive Murder Mystery Show comes to Cedarburg Cultural Center on April 4, 2020.

Whether you live in Milwaukee or Ozaukee County, the Cedarburg Cultural Center has a roster of entertainment that’s worth the ride. The CCC’s 2019-20 Center Stage at the Cultural Center includes sensational shows that you can enjoy in an art-filled environment. A free gallery with frequently changing exhibits surrounds the CCC’s performance space. The CCC also offers live local music through its First Fridays series. The shows have a fun vibe and the full bar, free parking and affordable tickets with no added fees are additional perks.

The Center Stage at the Cultural Center lineup features a diverse range of acts, spanning genres like Americana, Celtic, power pop, rock, Improv Theatre and an interactive Murder Mystery Show. Thoughtful curation brings a mix of talent to the Cultural Center, exposing audiences to both well-known and soon-to-be-discovered stars.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org/center-stage

Holiday Party with Piano Brew Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. $15 / $12 Member Advance $75 Reserved Table of 4 $150 Reserved Table of 8

This festive season, head to historic Cedarburg for crystal snowflakes, decorative lights and real-life Norman Rockwell ambiance. Cedarburg’s own Piano Brew will bring their dueling piano request show to the CCC and come ready with a songbook of holiday favorites. Piano Brew plays audience requests like a human jukebox: everything from 1940s standards, to ‘50s rock, Christmas carols, coul, Motown, classic rock, country, ‘80s synth to songs on the charts today.

WhiskeyBelles / WheelHouse Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. $25 / $20 Member Advance

WhiskeyBelles

WhiskeyBelles are known for their root’s country music born of gin halls and juke joints plus Hank Williams passion and Carter family harmonies,with a little “Hee-Haw” mixed in for good measure. The all-female trio is widely known for captivating shows featuring their own take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival and roots-country tunes, with their witty originals sprinkled in. The WhiskeyBelles have personalities as big as the Texan skyline—they have a great time on stage, and love to share the fun with their audience.

WheelHouse

WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band whose harmonies come with a little bit of grit. Featuring outstanding three and four-part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, along with the driving rhythm of upright bass, WheelHouse brings a high energy performance that you’ll be talking about long after the show. WheelHouse is also known for their own brand of whiskey appropriately called WheelHouse Whiskey.

McMann & Tate present Tater Sutra … the Ancient Art of Surviving Love Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 pm $25 / $20 Member Advance $125 Reserved Table of 4 $250 Reserved Table of 8

McMann and Tate Productions will bring its brand of adult comedy back to the Cedarburg Cultural Center for its first performance of Tater Sutra … the Ancient Art of Surviving Love. It’s a great way to laugh through Valentine’s Day with a loved one, family, friends and co-workers. CCC’s resident comedy cast is still tickling funny bones after 20 years with its one-act look at love, marriage and pursuit of just being as happy as you can be. Stick around some for some madcap antics as the Taters hit the stage with a series of improv games in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Irish Eve with Irish Dancers, Drew Hayes and Rising Gael Saturday, March 14, 7:30 pm $25 / $20 Member Advance $125 Reserved Table of 4 $250 Reserved Table of 8

Rising Gael

Enjoy a night of Irish dance, Drew Hayes and Rising Gael!

Drew Hayes invites you to take a brief, tumultuous ramble through a series of his favorite Irish songs. Singing both accompanied and a cappella, Hayes will ask (and perhaps inspire) you to join in, stomp your feet, clap your hands, and chant along to a variety of his humorous, heartfelt ditties. Born and raised in County Ozaukee, as a wee lad he learned his first Irish tunes from his father. Then, late last century while living in New York's Bowery, Hayes took to the Brooklyn Bridge to trill out tales of the old sod for a copper coin or two. ‘Twas there over waters of the mighty Hudson that Hayes attempted to master a compilation of the 20 or so Irish songs that he'd be honored to share with you. “There are dozens of reasons to love Irish music,” Hayes says, "the rhythm and wit, the history and the heart... but perhaps the greatest is that it brings people together. It's a collaborative art form that's at its best when many people enjoy it." So, he hopes you'll come together for some crac argus ceol (good times and music), fill your glasses with a nip of the of water of life (Irish whiskey), and raise a toast to long life and good health (slainte!).

Rising Gael’s musical signature is the nexus of old and new. By transforming traditional tunes into modern arrangements, Rising Gael has carved a niche in the Celtic music genre and is setting the standard for modern Irish music. The driving rhythms played on guitar and drum race with the fast fingers and electrifying bowing of the fiddle. This mix is paired with pure, powerful vocals, resulting in a rich and innovative sound. Since forming in 2004, Rising Gael has entertained audiences of all ages and musical interests in cities across the country and around the world. Rising Gael has performed at many Celtic music festivals including the Austin Celtic Music Festival; Celtic Fest Chicago; Iowa’s Irish Fest; the Wisconsin Scottish Highland Games; and the largest Celtic music festival in North America, Milwaukee Irish Fest. Rising Gael has also toured in New York, Italy, Poland, Estonia, and Latvia. The band has completed five albums: the self-titled debut (2004); These City Walls (2006); One More Day (2008); IV (2011); and Roots (2019).

Murder on the Cedarburg Express with Jack Pachuta Saturday, April 4, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 7 p.m. $40 / $32 Member Advance $200 Reserved Table of 4 $400 Reserved Table of 8

“With the world on the brink of war …” Curious about what to expect at the “Murder on the Cedarburg Express” thriller with Jack Pachuta? So are we! Jack is a mysterious guy. Since a dark and stormy night in 1982, he’s authored and facilitated murder mystery events across the United States.

Guests will start the evening with an elegant charcuterie spread and a full bar. Imagine what happens after guests settle down only to find out some alarming news: they’ll discover that a murder has been committed. Instead of calling Police Chief August Frank, the audience will try to figure out who committed the crime. So many questions and it's all up to the audience investigators as they interrogate the suspects. Midway through this interactive party, guests will take a break from the thrilling riddle and enjoy a delectable dessert and more refreshments. Jack Pachuta has been building a reputation as a true visionary mystery writer for Murder Mystery theatrical performances and this whodunit will be a true mind-boggler. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1930s period or “rich and famous” attire.

Located in the heart of historic downtown Cedarburg, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.) has been the community’s cultural hub for 33 years. The CCC provides a gathering place where art, music and history thrive and is handicap accessible.

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Center Stage at the Cultural Center is presented by Port Washington State Bank with support from John Duffy, Community Sponsor.

For more information, visit CedarburgCulturalCenter.org or call 262-375-4120.