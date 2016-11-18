× Expand Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

The best trips out to the Sunset Playhouse are totally stress free. Sunset’s Musical MainStage Series is a good example of this. There’s no plot or conflict to worry about. It’s just people singing songs in a big, warm live theater environment. Rising musical stars join established talents in theatrical concerts featuring pop tunes centered around a theme. Each show in the series runs on a Monday and Tuesday night.

The 11th Musical MainStage Series kicked off this season with “Happy Days” featuring novelty songs from the early days of rock ’n’ roll. The second program boasted music from one of the most successful recording groups of all time, The Beatles.

December brings a tribute to the Carpenters (Dec. 5-6). The lineup for the new year follows with tributes to Billy Joel (Jan. 30-31, 2017); family groups such as The Everly Brothers and Sister Sledge (March 6-7, 2017); and George and Ira Gershwin (March 25, 2017). The series ends with a hats-off to Broadway musicals: “I’ll Take Manhattan” (May 1-2, 2017).

More light pop fills a cozier space in Sunset’s SideNotes Cabaret Series. Dec. 14-18 Becky Spice, Laura Monagle and Peggy Peterson Ryan present “Holiday Belles,” a program of seasonal swing and boogie-woogie crooning in the spirit of The Andrews Sisters and The McGuire Sisters. The series continues Feb. 16-19, 2017 with the jazz show “It Might As Well Be Swing: Swing Explosion” featuring Pete Sorce and company presenting a show in the style of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Michael Bublé.

For more information visit sunsetplayhouse.com or call 262-782-4430.