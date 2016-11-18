What’s New this Season in Milwaukee?

×

For years, a pair of annual performances has anchored theholidays in southeast Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Christmas Carol. This season, A Christmas Carol is receiving anextensive makeover and The Nutcrackerwill feature new dancers and casting.

The Rep has a new script, a new Scrooge in JonathanWainwright and a redesign of everything from the costumes through the lightingand orchestration. The new revolving turntable stage set has been described as“the largest and most complicated” in the Rep’s history.

Also new this season is the Shepherd Express’ first Winter Arts Guide, giving us an opportunityto highlight the rich array of offerings by arts groups in the Milwaukee areafrom December through February. As with the Fall and Spring guides, the WinterArts Guide features a comprehensive calendar of theater, dance, classical musicand visual art performances and exhibitions along with recommendations by ourwriters. The Winter Arts Guide also includes a look at Cabaret Milwaukee and aninterview with the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new director.

One glance at the Winter Arts Guide says it all: Weathernotwithstanding, Milwaukee gives us no reason to sit home during the coldweather months.

David Luhrssen

Editor, Winter Arts Guide

John Schneider

Assistant Editor, Winter Arts Guide