BEST COFFEEHOUSE

Alterra at the Lake

1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

223-4551

Formerly a pump-house along Memorial Drive, Alterra at the Lake has been serving patrons since 2002. Whether a bleary-eyed student in need of a morning pick-me-up or a professional strolling in search of a scenic setting, the interesting and lively architecture will please the eye. A spacious patio area gives customers a choice of resting just beyond the shore of Lake Michigan or enjoying the aromas of Alterra trademark coffee inside. With a food menu that rises well above standard coffeehouse fare and an extensive selection of fruit and nutritional drinks, Alterra at the Lake has become the prime destination for caffeine and atmosphere. (P.S.)

Runners-up: Anodyne, Rochambo