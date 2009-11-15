Best Milwaukee-Made Soda

×

With their classic labeland bottle design and rigorous devotion to quality, you might be forgiven forthinking the Sprecher Brewing Co. was founded in 1885, not 1985. And itprobably wouldn’t bother the brew masters, since this pioneer of the micro-brewmovement finds inspiration in the smaller, craft brewers of Milwaukee’sturn-of-the-century reign as the beer capital of the world. Those falling shortof their 21st birthday need not fret, because the company also offers a line ofdelectable gourmet sodas, eight in all, made with all natural ingredients, manyof which come from right here in Wisconsin.

Sprecher Brewing Co.

701 W. Glendale Ave.

414-964-2739

http://www.sprecherbrewery.com/index.php

Runners-up: Black Bear, Lakefront Golden MapleRoot Beer