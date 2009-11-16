Milwaukee's Best Acoustic Musician and Female Vocalist

×

That Jeanna Salzer wontwo categories just a year after releasing her debut EP, Raindrops, illustrates how quickly this young singer-songwriter hasmade her mark on Milwaukee'sacoustic music scene. An alum of several Downtown coffeehouses, as well as thecity's Chick Singer Night showcases, Salzer sings achy, soulful piano-popthat's several notches smarter than the similarly pretty music regularlyfeatured in romantic comedies and TV shows like “Grey's Anatomy.”

http://www.myspace.com/jeannasalzer

Runners-up (Acoustic Musician): Willy Porter, Jayk

Runners-up (Vocalist: Female): Roxie Beane, Amileigha Blue