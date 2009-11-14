Milwaukee's Best African Restaurant

×
Ethiopian Cottage is both a culinary outpost of East Africa and a repository of an ancient culture insufficiently understood in the West. It’s among the few places north of Chicago offering injera, a soft, crepe-like sourdough bread serving as plate, utensil and the meal itself. Traditional East African stews are arrayed atop thin slabs of injera and scooped up with pieces of the bread, which is eaten along with the entree. The consume-it-all custom of devouring the fork and plate along with the food has a strong appeal.
Ethiopian Cottage
1824 N. Farwell Ave.
414-224-5226
Runner-up: Club Timbuktu