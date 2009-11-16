Milwaukee's Best Alt-Country Band

×

.357 StringBand has been called a “speedgrass” group, which is as good a term as any todescribe their high-octane take on bluegrass, rockabilly and rowdy outlawcountry. The group, which next year will release its third album, Lightning From the North, writes snide,drunken songs about evil acts and the devil, but no amount of cynicism andpunk-rock attitude can disguise the group’s obvious reverence for traditionalbluegrass (they do, after all, stick entirely to acoustic instruments). Theirbar-band energy and instrumental prowess have made them a favorite of rockers,neo-hippies and country fans alike.

