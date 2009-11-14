Milwaukee's Best Animal Rescue Group

×

The Wisconsin Humane Society has become so efficientat rehabilitating and finding happy homes for animals that it’s moved on tomore ambitious endeavors. In an unprecedented offensive in the war againstpuppy milland a move that brought international attention to their causetheHumane Society last year bought out and shut down the Puppy Haven Kennel, thestate’s largest and most notorious puppy mill, and set out to find homes formore than a thousand of the mill’s dogs. Those dogs didn’t have to wait longfor their new families. With their large staff and inviting adoption center,the Wisconsin Humane Society places its animals fast.

Wisconsin HumaneSociety

4500 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-264-6257

