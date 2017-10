×

If you’re searchingfor a vintage suede jacket or an art deco ashtray, Dragonfly is a good place tostart looking. The Brady Streetshop carries vintage furnishings and clothing, as well as contemporary items.You can find an interesting piece of vintage jewelry and a cool lamp in onestop. With so many unique pieces, Dragonfly is a great place to browse,although you’re bound to leave with something.

Dragonfly

1117 E. Brady St.

414-271-1244

Runners-up:Fox Skylight, Chattel Changers