Milwaukee's Best Appetizers

×

The restaurant mostcredited with turning Bay View into a hip dining destination, Café LuLuspecializes in appetizers that are fresh, simple and hearty. Choose from fiveciabatta-crusted pizzasincluding the Florentine, with hunks of creamy fontinacheese, sautéed spinach and a colorful assortment of sautéed mushroomsor anassortment of breads and spreads, including perfect hummus and an addictiveboursin cheese dip. LuLu's sides make great appetizers, too. LuLu's signaturethick-cut potato chips and blue cheese sauce and their crunchy Asian slawremain unlike anything else in the city. (Evan Rytlewski)

2265 S. Howell Ave.

414-294-5858

http://www.lulubayview.com/

Runners-up: Pizza Shuttle, La Merenda