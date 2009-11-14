Milwaukee's Best Bakery

×

Forget about coffee; sixdays a week, residents near Brady and Humboldt wake up to the aroma of freshbaked bread wafting from Sciortino's. Perennial winners in this category, thiscelebrated bakery also whips up some of the city's finest Italian-styleddesserts, including traditional tiramisu and cannolis, but it's the wide arrayof colorful, buttery finger cookies (some dipped in chocolate, some dusted withpowdered sugar) that make the biggest visual impression. They sell thesecookies by the pound and neatly box them, so they make excellent holiday gifts.



1101 E. Brady St.

414-272-4623

http://www.petersciortinosbakery.com/

Runners-up: Simma's, Wild Flour Bakery