Milwaukee's Best Bar to Be Seen In

Trendy places usuallyrun a high risk of going out of fashion, but Elsa’s, open since the early ’80s,has beaten the odds. Its modern, elegantly comfortable interior has undergoneonly minor modifications over the years, and the superbly served hamburgersremain the core of the menu. Now in its third decade, Elsa’s remains one of Milwaukee’s mostcosmopolitan bars and a favorite place to spot local celebrities.





Elsa’s on the Park

833 N. Jefferson St.

765-0615

http://www.elsas.com/





Runners-up: Decibel, Whiskey Bar