Milwaukee's Best Beer Selection At a Bar

Would you like Pabst,Pabst or Pabst? Long gone are the monotonous days of Milwaukee’s tied houses, taverns that wereobligated to serve beer from a particular brewery. They’ve been replaced withjoints like Sugar Maple, a Bay View bar that focuses on American craft beersaconsiderable bottle list and nearly 40 brews poured from state-of-the-art,gas-fed draft lines, to be specific. Anything that might distract from thesefinely crafted sudscigarette smoke, electronic dartboards, a little Journey onthe jukeboxwon’t be found here.

Sugar Maple

441 E. Lincoln Ave.

414-481-2393

http://www.myspace.com/sugarmaplebayview





Runners-up: Café Hollander, Bomb Shelter