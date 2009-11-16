Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary

×

Bloody Mary’s loyalsubjects overlook the macabre reference to English royalty just so they can sipfrom a union made in heaven: vodka and tomato juice. The bartenders at theWicked Hop take the popular hangover elixir to the next level by adding somespice to the marriage, along with a beef stick, peeled shrimp, portobellomushroom, blue-cheese-stuffed olive and mozzarella whip. In serving what isessentially a cocktail glass of salad and booze, the Wicked Hop offers theircustomers not only some “hair of the dog,” but breakfast, too.





Wicked Hop

345 N.Broadway

414-223-0345

http://www.thewickedhop.com/





Runners-up: Trocadero, Comet Cafe