Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary

×
Bloody Mary’s loyalsubjects overlook the macabre reference to English royalty just so they can sipfrom a union made in heaven: vodka and tomato juice. The bartenders at theWicked Hop take the popular hangover elixir to the next level by adding somespice to the marriage, along with a beef stick, peeled shrimp, portobellomushroom, blue-cheese-stuffed olive and mozzarella whip. In serving what isessentially a cocktail glass of salad and booze, the Wicked Hop offers theircustomers not only some “hair of the dog,” but breakfast, too.
Wicked Hop
Bloody Mary’s loyalsubjects overlook the macabre reference to English royalty just so they can sipfrom a union made in heaven: vodka and tomato juice. The bartenders at theWicked Hop take the popular hangover elixir to the next level by adding somespice to the marriage, along with a beef stick, peeled shrimp, portobellomushroom, blue-cheese-stuffed olive and mozzarella whip. In serving what isessentially a cocktail glass of salad and booze, the Wicked Hop offers theircustomers not only some “hair of the dog,” but breakfast, too.
Wicked Hop
345 N.Broadway
414-223-0345
Runners-up: Trocadero, Comet Cafe