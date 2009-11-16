Milwaukee's Best Blues

×

Few Milwaukeeacts better conjure the sound of gritty, electric Chicago blues than Greg Koch, a guitarvirtuoso. Koch is one of Milwaukee’smost prolific players, performing guitar clinics and touring relentlessly inbetween his semi-regular gigs at Shank Hall, and he’s amassed an impressivediscography of records, including his recent Live on the Radio. That disc, cut at the WMSE studios, includesfiery covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Manic Depression” and Freddie King’s “TheStumble.”

http://gregkoch.ning.com/

Runners-up: Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’Altar Boys, Hounds Tooth